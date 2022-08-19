Tanzania: Dodoma City Council to Establish English Medium School

19 August 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

DODOMA City Council (DCC) is in the process of building an English medium primary school to provide quality education that will help students gain knowledge and competence in studies.

The statement was made by the DCC Head of the Department of Primary Education, Prisca Myalla, while presenting the report on the construction of the public English medium primary school to the Uhuru National Torch race leader, Sahili Geraruma in Makulu, on the outskirts where the school is being built.

Myalla said that the goal of the project is to provide quality education that will help pupils gain knowledge and skills that will enable them become cross-disciplinary experts in the country and help the nation achieve an economic revolution.

Another goal is to enable students and teachers to have a good place for learning and teaching as well as to increase the enrolment of primary students from 13,056 in 2022 to 17,556 in 2025.

"It will also increase enrolment of first grade students from 19,494 in 2022 to 23,994 in 2025" said Myalla.

Speaking about the implementation of the project, she said that the project started on May 20th on a 3.71 hectares land for construction of the school and playgrounds.

Dodoma City Council received a total of 750,000,000 shillings on March 30, 2022 from the Tanzania Education Authority (TEA) for the construction of the school.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X