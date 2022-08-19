Tanzania: Dodoma City Council to Establish English Medium School

DODOMA City Council (DCC) is in the process of building an English medium primary school to provide quality education that will help students gain knowledge and competence in studies.

The statement was made by the DCC Head of the Department of Primary Education, Prisca Myalla, while presenting the report on the construction of the public English medium primary school to the Uhuru National Torch race leader, Sahili Geraruma in Makulu, on the outskirts where the school is being built.

Myalla said that the goal of the project is to provide quality education that will help pupils gain knowledge and skills that will enable them become cross-disciplinary experts in the country and help the nation achieve an economic revolution.

Another goal is to enable students and teachers to have a good place for learning and teaching as well as to increase the enrolment of primary students from 13,056 in 2022 to 17,556 in 2025.

"It will also increase enrolment of first grade students from 19,494 in 2022 to 23,994 in 2025" said Myalla.

Speaking about the implementation of the project, she said that the project started on May 20th on a 3.71 hectares land for construction of the school and playgrounds.

Dodoma City Council received a total of 750,000,000 shillings on March 30, 2022 from the Tanzania Education Authority (TEA) for the construction of the school.