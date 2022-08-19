Africa: CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe to Visit Gabon On Friday

18 August 2022
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The Confederation of African Football ("CAF") President, Dr Patrice Motsepe will travel to Libreville, Gabon on a working visit on Friday, 19 August 2022.

Dr Motsepe will be joined by CAF General Secretary, Veron Mosengo-Omba.

He will meet Head of State, His Excellency Ali Bongo, the Minister of Sport and Football leadership in the country discussing a number of matters of mutual interest including the African Schools Championship, football development in Africa and infrastructure development.

CAF will advise on the activities and times in due course.

Ed: CAF will make available photographs from the visit on the CAF Media Channel on Friday for editorial use only.

CAF | Communication Department

communications@cafonline.com

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X