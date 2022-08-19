Africa: CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe to Visit Gabon On Friday

The Confederation of African Football ("CAF") President, Dr Patrice Motsepe will travel to Libreville, Gabon on a working visit on Friday, 19 August 2022.

Dr Motsepe will be joined by CAF General Secretary, Veron Mosengo-Omba.

He will meet Head of State, His Excellency Ali Bongo, the Minister of Sport and Football leadership in the country discussing a number of matters of mutual interest including the African Schools Championship, football development in Africa and infrastructure development.

CAF will advise on the activities and times in due course.

Ed: CAF will make available photographs from the visit on the CAF Media Channel on Friday for editorial use only.

CAF | Communication Department

communications@cafonline.com