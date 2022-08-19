Sierra Leone: Orange-Sl Launches 'Weda Masta' Product

Orange Sierra Leone, one of the leading telecommunication companies in the country, on Wednesday, August 17, launched their 'Weda Masta' product. The product is a weather forecast that will enable their customers to predict daily weather.

According to Orange Telecom, with the dialing of *690# , customers will be able to predict the weather of the day before embarking on daily activities.

Weather forecasting is the application of science and technology to predict the conditions of the atmosphere for a given location and time.

However, the goal of weather prediction is to provide information people and organizations can use to reduce weather-related losses and enhances societal benefits, including protection of life and property, public health and safety, and support of economic prosperity and quality of life.

The weather has a great impact on various aspects of human life. So, efforts have been made for years to improve the accuracy of weather forecasting to ensure a better life.

Speaking at the launching event at their IMATT Head Office in Freetown, Product Executive at New Business Department, Sulaiman Conteh,said in their last media engagement in 2021, the New Business Department at Orange promised to implement lots of ideas that will solve human problems.

He said they have launched the Orange Energy that the 'Weda Master' products operate due to the area the customer finds him or herself and customers can subscribe for daily, weekly and monthly.

He said the product would be helpful to everybody especially farmers, travelers, business people and others.

Launching the product, Orange Money Chief Executive Officer, David Mansaray said climate change issue is global, noting that human activities contribute a lot to climate change.

He said the 'weda masta' product gives information to people about the weather and helps them to go about their daily businesses.

"The importance of weather forecasting is unlimited, it helps famers to grow food and get good harvest, it helps travelers especially travelers by the sea route and many more. One of the most noticeable benefits of weather forecasting is to make proper plans and checking weather forecasts online before the trip or before you join outdoor activities to know what the weather is going to be like and to have a good preparation," he said.