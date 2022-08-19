Kenya: President Akufo-Addo Congratulates President-Elect William Ruto of Kenya

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has congratulated the newly-elected President of Kenya, His Excellency William Ruto, on his victory in the just ended presidential elections of 9th August 2022.

Whilst congratulating President-elect Ruto on his victory, as well as the Kenyan people for "their fortitude and maturity", President Akufo-Addo expressed his delight at the peaceful atmosphere in which the elections were held.

"I am delighted that your long years of meritorious service as a stalwart politician in Kenya will be useful to you, as you take on the onerous responsibilities that come with your new office", the President told his Kenyan counterpart.

He noted that the success of the 2022 election is yet another milestone in the pursuit of "our common aspiration" for democratic governance, rule of law and the inclusive participation of Ghanaians and Kenyans in the governance process of the two countries on the continent.

"I look forward to working with you to champion the cause of our continent, and to strengthen further the historical bonds of friendship and co-operation that happily exist between our two countries and peoples," President Akufo-Addo added.