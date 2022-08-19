Sudan Flood Deaths Rise to 77 - El Managil Locality in El Gezira Declared Disaster Area

South Darfur / North Kordofan / El Gezira / White Nile — The official death toll from torrential rains and flash floods in Sudan has risen to 77, thousands of homes have been destroyed in South Darfur and North Kordofan, and El Managil locality in El Gezira state has been declared a disaster area.

The torrential rains and floods that hit South Darfur destroyed more than 9,000 homes and forced more than 30,000 families to stay outdoors.

The governor appealed to the relevant government agencies, benefactors, and the people of Darfur at home and abroad to provide urgently required humanitarian, health, and shelter assistance.

29 people were killed and more than 1,000 houses collapsed in separate areas of North Kordofan as a result of torrential rains. Police Colonel Seddik Talio Argo, Director of Civil Defence Police in the state, said in press statements on Wednesday that North Kordofan has seen 19 dead, the total destruction of 128 houses, 1,034 homes partially destroyed, as well as 32 shops and four public facilities. Taliou explained that the most affected areas were the villages of West Bara, Umm Dam Haj Ahmed, and in Sodari locality.

El Managil locality in El Gezira state has been declared a disaster area, where the number of affected people has reached 3,000 families. According to a civil defence report, the number of houses that were completely destroyed by the floods exceeded 12,551 and about 20,257 were partially destroyed. It also indicated the destruction of 33 government facilities, 39 shops and 1,470 acres of agricultural land. More than 4,000 families have been affected by the floods in White Nile state.