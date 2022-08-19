Sudan: ♦ Sudan - This Week's News in Brief ♦

analysis

Dabanga Sudan — A compact digest of the past week's most-read highlights, from the heart of Sudan. Subscribe to receive this digest weekly in your inbox.

Hemeti plans 'to curb Darfur's tribal violence'

August 11 - 2022 KHARTOUM Vice President of Sudan's Sovereignty Council and Commander of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan 'Hemeti' Dagalo outlined his intention to curb Darfur's tribal violence and help the return of the displaced across the region.

Having recently returned from Darfur, Hemeti announced confirmation of four reconciliation agreements between various tribes, including between the Masalit and neighbouring Arab groups, and of a permanent committee to monitor the implementation of reconciliation agreements in areas where Masalit and Arab tribes co-exist. According to the United Nations Office for Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Sudan, armed clashes between Arab nomads and the Masalit tribesmen in April killed at least 179 people and led to the displacement of roughly 125,000.

Darfur Network reports death of two policemen, five civilians in several attacks

August 12 - 2022 JEBEL MARRA / NYALA / TULLUS / TAWILA The Darfur Network for Monitoring and Documentation reported that two policemen were killed, allegedly by followers of former Janjaweed leader Musa Hilal, in Jebel Marra on August 4. In Nyala, South Darfur, a young man was shot dead and his body run over by a vehicle of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). On August 1, RSF soldiers killed a man and harassed women in Tullus. Three people from the Rwanda camp for the displaced in North Darfur were killed by armed robbers.

After the RSF attack in Nyala, by-standers chased down the RSF soldier who responded by firing at them, the sources said. They noted that the attacker previously killed three other people in a similar manner. His conduct had always gone unpunished.

Gunmen kill nine in North Darfur, two killed in West and South Kordofan

August 17 - 2022 KUTUM / DELLING / ABU JANOUK Gunmen killed at least nine people, and wounded and abducted at least nine others, in an apparent revenge attack spanning seven villages in Kutum locality, North Darfur, on Monday. Two other people were killed in West Kordofan and South Kordofan in separate attacks on Sunday.

Condemnation as new political initiative calls for army to be 'supreme authority' in Sudan

August 16 - 2022 KHARTOUM The mainstream Forces for Freedom and Change, the Central Council faction (FFC-CC), condemn the Sudan People's Call initiative as anti-democratic and call it "an attempt to turn back the clock" that allows the military to control Sudan's politics.

Sudanese farmers protest delayed funding for current agricultural season

August 16 - 2022 DELLING / EL MAZMOUM Farmers in South Kordofan and Sennar staged protests in front of the Sudanese Agricultural Bank branches. They are angry that their already-limited funding is delayed at a time when Sudanese farmers face significant challenges and the agricultural season is at risk of failing.

US-Sudanese student shot dead outside Khartoum intelligence service social club

August 15 - 2022 KHARTOUM A US student of Sudanese descent was shot dead outside Khartoum's Nile Club, a General Intelligence Service (GIS) social club, following an apparent altercation with a security guard early Friday morning. He was reportedly beaten by the social club's security guards and then gunned down.

Six children starve to death in Kalma camp as flooding continues across Darfur

August 14 - 2022 KALMA CAMP Six children have reportedly have died and a further 2,322 have been reported as malnourished in Kalma camp for the displaced in South Darfur over the last two weeks. Heavy rainfall continues across Darfur destroying more homes and infrastructure.

At least 35 detained following March of Millions in Sudan

August 14 - 2022 KHARTOUM Sudan's Emergency lawyers said 35 people including four children were detained following Thursday's March of Millions protest in Khartoum and Omdurman.

Sudan's oncology services in crisis

August 12 - 2022 KHARTOUM Sudan's oncology services are in crisis. The Sudanese Ministry of Health reported a steady rise in cancer cases in addition to significant increases in treatment costs, whilst lack of medical equipment, clinics, and soaring transport costs mean that not everyone is getting the treatment they deserve.

Sudan constitutional workshop concludes; military to be distanced from politics

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

August 12 - 2022 KHARTOUM The three-day workshop on arrangements for a transitional constitutional framework, launched by the Sudanese Bar Association (SBA) on Monday, concluded with a set of recommendations, including distancing the military from politics.

'Men carrying metal polls' storm workshop on transitional constitution in Sudan capital

August 11 - 2022 KHARTOUM A group of men carrying metal polls, stones, and speakers were filmed storming the Sudanese Bar Association's (SBA) dialogue on the transitional constitutional framework, demanding it be closed down. The men were reportedly associates of various right-wing political groups, including Omar Al Bashir's now dissolved National Congress Party.

Funded farming in eastern Sudan 'decreased by half' this year

August 10 - 2022 EL GEDAREF The funding of agricultural projects in eastern Sudan's El Gedaref has halved this year compared to 2021. The number of farmers who applied for and received loans this year decreased by 85 percent. Farmers are facing constraints in obtaining the necessary bank credit to start agricultural operations.