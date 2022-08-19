Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

Three patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Testing Stations in the Central and Southern Regions.

On the other hand, seventeen patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central (16) and Southern (1) Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly increased to 10,002 while the number of deaths stands at 103.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 10,146.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

18 August 2022