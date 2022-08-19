Somalia: Somali Candidate Is Running for Toronto City Council Seat

18 August 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

TORONTO [SMN] - Somalis in the diaspora make history in the elections of the countries they live in as second citizens after migrating from their motherland over civil war.

Abdikarim Omar, a young Somali who grew up in Canada registered to run for the local council in Toronto in October. The deadline for the registration expires on Friday evening.

Omar will contest against twenty candidates competing for the mayor of Toronto.

John Tory, who has been the mayor of the city for the past eight years is in the race seeking a third time in the office. The election is held every four years.

The Toronto City Council consists of 25 members, and the candidates from the 25 constituencies will represent the city for the next 4 years.

Toronto is home to the majority of Somalis who live in Canada.

