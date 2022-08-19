Somalia: Somali Police Arrested Suspect in the Murder of a High School Student

18 August 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The security forces in Elasha Biya area near Mogadishu have arrested Jeilani Aden Abadir who is accused of murdering Hibo Qasim Mohamed, a high school graduate girl.

On the afternoon of 16 August 2022, Hibo was stabbed to death, while she was walking to the market by a man who robbed her mobile phone, according to the witnesses.

Following an overnight search operation, the police detained Abadir, the person believed to be behind the murder of Hibo Qasim Mohamed whose murder went viral on social media.

Faisa Mohamud Abukar, the mother of the slain girl said that her daughter died at the hospital from stab wounds while she was fasting that day, thanking everyone who helped arrest the suspect and the Somali Police Force.

Yasin Genay, a police officer said that the suspect will be handed over to the investigative and law enforcement agencies to take legal action against him.

