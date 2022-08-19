Tanzania: Koica Bolster Diplomatic Ties Between Korea, Tanzania

KOREA International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) has reaffirmed its commitment to cooperate with the government of Tanzania to bolster diplomatic relations between South Korea and Tanzania.

The remarks were made on Tuesday by KOICA's Country Director Tanzania Office, Mr Kyucheol Eo, during the occasion to bid farewell to Mr Ali Rashid Hamad, who obtained a scholarship to pursue a doctoral degree in the Response to Climate Change programme at Inchon National University in Korea, through KOICA's Scholarship Programme from 2022- 2025

"The government of South Korea will continue to cooperate with the Tanzanian government in various areas of social and economic development," he said.

Mr Eo further said the capacity-building programme initiated in 1992, has, to date, seen at least 2,000 Tanzanian government officials travelling to Korea for short-term training and long-term studies. He further highlighted the areas of studies by which the scholarship is based as agriculture, fisheries, education, health, energy science, ICT, gender leadership, trade and industrial policy.

The list also has economic development, aviation management, finance and tax, audit, e-government as well as urban development. He added that over the last three years, KOICA has increased the number of scholarship programme places available for Tanzanian government officials from 20 in 2020 to 35 in 2022.

"I am very pleased to see 35 government officials are selected and benefited from the 2022 KOICA scholarship programme," Mr Eo said For his part, Mr Hamad, who is also from the Ministry of Blue Economy and Fisheries in Zanzibar said his doctorate degree in the response to climate change will bring an impact on the seaweed farming in Zanzibar.

He will jet off to South Korea on August 22 this year and will attend his studies at Inchon National University.

He also urged Tanzanians, particularly government officials to explore opportunities provided by various development partners to increase their understanding of various issues for their own benefit and the country as a whole.