Kenya: Oliech Included as Mcgrath Makes Two Changes for Los Angeles 7s Squad

Nairobi — Shujaa head coach Damian McGrath has made two changes from the squad that represented Kenya at the Commonwealth Games as he named his travelling team of 13 for the Los Angeles leg of the World Rugby Sevens Series next weekend.

The tactician has included Sammy Oliech and Jeff Oluoch who will come in as replacements for Levy Amunga and Herman Humwa as the tactician maintains an experienced core of the team.

Oliech and Oluoch were part of the training team for the Commonwealth Games.

"The side for Los Angeles was selected mainly on the contracted players, I've made two changes from the Commonwealth Games team simply to have a look at other players. It's not a reflection on the guys who have been left out. It's just a chance for me to look at them because we are looking to change the senior squad group to bring in some younger players from the National Sevens Circuit," McGrath said.

Nelson Oyoo will remain as the team's skipper as the squad looks to have a strong finish to the season after a tough campaign.

Shujaa have been drawn in group D in Los Angeles and will face off with home nations England and Scotland as well as Samoa.

We are in a fairly tough pool. Samoa are the leading team in our group. They've been playing very well this year. They'll offer a tough assignment for the first game. We then play England and Scotland who despite having a young team always have a wide pool of players to choose from, so they'll offer a different challenge," the tactician said.

He added; "Scotland beat us narrowly in the Commonwealth Games and whist we are not going there expecting to turn everybody over, we are very confident that we can put in some good performances."

Shujaa have not gone past the Cup quarters in any tournament this year save for the Africa Sevens and they will be out for a strong finish, especially with the Sevens World Cup in the horizon and needing a jab of confidence.

The team is expected to leave for Los Angeles on Sunday.

Shujaa Squad for LA 7s

Nelson Oyoo (Nakuru, captain), Anthony Omondi, Daniel Taabu, Billy Odhiambo (Mwamba), Bush Mwale, Jeff Oluoch (Homeboyz), Johnstone Olindi, Alvin Otieno, Vincent Onyala (KCB), Edmund Anya, Samuel Oliech(Impala), William Ambaka (Narvskaya Zastava - Russia), Kevin Wekesa (Kabras Sugar)