Kenya: EACC Seeks to Have New State Officers Commit to Integrity Code

Nairobi — The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is liaising with the judiciary and committees involved in the swearing-in process to have new State Officers commit to the integrity code at the time of taking their respective oaths of office.

According to the anti-graft agency, "signing of the prescribed integrity code signifies a commitment and pledge by the State Officer that during their tenure of office, they will uphold Integrity, protect public trust and not promote or engage in any form of corruption."

In a statement, EACC further indicated that "all newly elected, nominated and appointed state officers will be required to sign and commit to integrity codes, in addition to their oaths of office."

Preparations are currently underway for the swearing-in of new Members of National Assembly with their orientation set for Thursday and Friday next week.