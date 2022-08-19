Kenya: Local Startup Faidihr to Offer Free Human Resource Services to SMEs

Nairobi — Human resource startup FaidiHR has rolled out a free human resource service package expected to benefit over seven million small businesses in Kenya.

The standard package is being rolled out into the market at the time a report by Public Policy Research and Analysis (KIPPRA) shows that 7.4 million SMEs are struggling to manage human resources.

The offer applies to businesses with 5 employees or less, it will include features like payroll processing, Statutory Reports among other reports, leave management, employee management with onboarding and offboarding and custom dashboards.

FaidiHR CEO Peter Muchemi said common HR problems facing small businesses include payroll processing which is done on excel, leave management, performance and appraisal, onboarding, and offboarding among other tasks that are manual.

"The sad truth of the matter is that these companies are still struggling to attain steady cash flows. They, therefore, operate on tight budgets. Prioritizing everything else but human resources. This is a big challenge that can cripple the operations of these promising businesses," Muchemi said.

Statistics show HR spends more than 40 per cent of their time on repetitive tasks as a result of manual operations, which are time-consuming, inefficient and expensive.

"It even gets harder for anyone managing casual and freelance workers who are either paid hourly, daily, weekly, or biweekly. The Good news is that FaidiHR now has a module that can manage casual employees and save you the headache," Muchemi said.

The firm offers an all-in-one cloud platform that allows Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Africa to automate their HR processes.

The platform is accessible over the internet and helps to automate payroll, off days, employee data, tasks, inventory, training, and appraisal expenses among others.

The module also supports M-Pesa bulk payments, which is the most common avenue through which casual employees are paid their dues.