Kenya: IEBC Vice Chair Cherera Says Not on Any Social Media Platform

19 August 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) vice chairperson Juliana Cherera now says she is not on any social media platform.

Speaking to Capital FM News, Cherera disowned what she termed as fake accounts posting in her name.

The accounts started emerging amidst a split in the electoral commission pitting the Chairman Wafula Chebukati and two commissioners, against Cherera with three other commissioners.

The two factions are engaged in a very public disagreement on the presidential election results.

The split has been brought about by the final tally of the presidential vote, which has resulted in the declaration of a winner by the commission's Chairman and the acceptance of the same by President-elect William Ruto and rejection of the same by the other half and the Azimio-One Kenya presidential candidate, Raila Odinga.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X