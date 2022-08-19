Africa: The Eight Teams Qualified for the Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations 2022 Revealed

Morocco have become the latest country to secure their ticket to the finals of the Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations, Mozambique 2022.

The bronze medalists of the last edition in Senegal had to battle against Côte d'Ivoire to qualify 9-7 on aggregate (6-7 loss and 3-0 win).

The Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations will take place from 21 to 28 October 2022 in Mozambique. The tournament will be the 5th edition after 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2021.

The competition will feature eight teams divided into two groups of four teams.

Qualified teams

Mozambique: qualified as hosts and finalists of the 2021 edition.

Senegal: Winners of three successive Beach Soccer AFCONs (2016, 2018 and 2021).

Nigeria: Bronze medalists in 2015, finalists in 2018 and 2021. Missed the 2021 edition.

Uganda: Semi-finalists in 2021.

Madagascar: Winners of the Beach Soccer AFCON in 2015

Malawi: First appearance in Beach Soccer AFCON

Egypt: Bronze medalists in 2016 and 2018

Morocco: Qualified for their 5th successive Beach Soccer AFCON, bronze medalists in 2021

Attached are the full results of the qualifiers:

Final Beach Soccer AFCON Qualifiers Results [PDF]