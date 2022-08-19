Liberia: APM Terminals Liberia & Dock Workers Sign MOU to Resolve Dispute

Monrovia — APM Terminals Liberia and the leadership of the Dock Workers Union of Liberia, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to end a long-standing dispute that has existed between the parties. The MoU was signed at the Ministry of Labour offices on Wednesday, August 17, and will address a series of salary-related issues.

Honorable Minister of Labour, Mr Charles Gibson remarked that the MOU came on the back of several meetings and is geared to ensure workers' rights are protected in the agreement as well as to ensure APM Terminals Liberia's goal of increasing investment in Liberia is promoted.

He named the National Port Authority as a gateway to Liberia's Economy, further emphasizing that APM Terminals Liberia is the technical arm of the NPA and as such the Ministry of Labour will put in place quality time to facilitate good cooperative arrangement between management and workers at the Freeport.

He expressed optimism that this new path will promote labour harmony at the Freeport of Monrovia and enable APM Terminals Liberia to positively impact the growth of the Liberian economy.

Mr. Gibson added that he is thrilled by the atmosphere of dialogue between APM Terminals Liberia's new management and the Union, naming dialogue as the best option to address these long standing disputes and asked other Liberian companies and concession holders to emulate APM Terminal Liberia's example.

"I am delighted over the maturity and restraint exercised by both parties, which resulted in finding a common ground to enhance the process of coexistence," Minister Gibson affirmed.

In his remarks, APM Terminals Liberia Managing Director Jonathan Graham said even though reaching a common ground was a journey that started years back, the company considered it a crucial step for promoting a healthy working atmosphere and therefore was committed to the process.

He commended the Ministry of Labour and the Dock Workers Union of Liberia (DOWUL) for their understanding that solutions through dialogue was the only way to solve disputes.

"From our management and shareholders' point of view, we are very happy to close the door on all legacy issues and look forward to working together with DOWUL to serve Liberia in the Freeport." Mr Graham said

Also making remarks, Dock Workers Union of Liberia President, Jackie Doe appreciated APM Terminals Liberia for the step taken to resolve the dispute. Madam Doe has meanwhile encouraged workers at the Freeport against using strike action as an option to resolve conflict, but rather using a medium of dialogue.