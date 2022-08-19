Nigeria: Profile - Nigeria's U20 Women's Team Seek World Cup Glory in Costa Rica

The Falconets, who have finished second twice (in 2010 and 2014) and reached the semi-finals in 2012, are hoping to finally conquer the world in Costa Rica.

The Nigeria U20 women's team, the Falconets, are hoping to finally conquer the world at the 10th FIFA U20 Women's World Cup finals, which is currently taking place in Costa Rica.

The Falconets have finished second, twice, (in 2010 and 2014) and advanced to the semi-finals in 2012.

To reach Costa Rica, the Falconets overcame challenges from the Central African Republic, the Republic of Congo, Cameroon, and Senegal, maintaining their record of qualifying for every edition since the competition began as an U19 Championship in Canada 20 years ago.

Aside from being present in all previous editions, Nigeria has seen many players rise to prominence through this path.

Asisat Oshoala, five-time Africa Player of the Year and now a Ballon D'Or nominee, is one of many Nigerian players who have competed in this cadet tournament for women.

PREMIUM TIMES profiles this ambitious 2022 Falconets team as the Costa Rica 2022 tournament progresses.

Three goalkeepers, six defenders, six midfielders, and six strikers make up the Falconets team in Costa Rica.

Goalkeepers

Monle Oyono

D.O.B: November 30, 2002 (aged 19)

Club: Bayelsa United

She is the team's first-choice goalkeeper and has performed admirably with clean sheets in the first two games against France and South Korea. Oyono's agility between the sticks will be critical if the Falconets are to go all the way in Costa Rica.

Nelly Ekeh

D.O.B: 6 January 2003 (aged 19)

Club: Sunshine Queens

The former Ibom Angels goalkeeper is a good backup for the first choice, having served admirably as captain of the U-17 Flamingos. Although the U-17 Women's World Cup did not take place as planned, Ekeh now has a chance to shine with the U-20 team in Costa Rica.

Peace Obidinma

D.O.B: 11 November 2002 (aged 19)

Club: Edo Queens

Obidinma, a former Best Goalkeeper Award winner in the Nigerian Women Football League, is an excellent addition to the Falconets squad.

The Imo State-born shot-stopper will be remembered for her heroics at her former club, Adamawa Queens, where she helped the club qualify for the Super Four for the first time in its history.

Defenders

Chidinma Ogbuchi

D.O.B: 28 December 2003 (aged 18)

Club: Robo Queens

The tough-tackling defender was promoted from the U-17 Flamingos to the Falconets. While she played in the qualifying series, Ogbuchi has yet to play in Costa Rica, having been benched in the first two games against France and Korea Republic.

Oluwatosin Demehin (captain)

D.O.B: 13 March 2002 (aged 20)

Club: Rivers Angels

Demehin, who has already been compared to veteran Onome Ebi, is leading the Falconets from the back. Demehin, who kept a string of clean sheets for Nigeria in the qualifiers, is doing the same in Costa Rica, where the Falconets are one of five teams yet to concede a goal after two group games.

Omowunmi Oshobukola

D.O.B: 10 December 2002 (aged 19)

Club: Edo Queens

She is one of the Falconets' dependable back four, keeping things as tight as possible. Oshobukola has played every minute of her first two games in Costa Rica, and she is already one of the team's top performers.

Among other things, Oshobukola has demonstrated excellent technique, good passing range, and calmness under pressure.

Oluchi Ohaegbulem

18 October 2006 (aged 15)

Club: Confluence Queens

Ohaegbulem, at 15-years-old, is the Falconets' youngest player and one of the tournament's youngest.

She has already seen action in Costa Rica, albeit in a cameo role in the group opener against France, when she came on in the 88th minute to replace goalscorer Flourish Sabastine.

Ohaegbulem is the only player from Lokoja-based Confluence Queens in the Falconets squad in Costa Rica.

Rofiat Imuran

17 June 2004 (aged 18)

Club: Rivers Angels

Imuran is another key figure in the Falconet's defence who is already vying for a shirt in the Super Falcons. The Rivers Angels defender travelled to Abidjan with Randy Waldrum's squad for the pivotal game against Ivory Coast in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifier in February. She is widely regarded as a workaholic with exceptional ball sense and awareness.

Jumoke Alani

17 July 2005 (aged 17)

Club: Edo Queens

She completes the Falconets' first-choice backfield quartet. Alani worked tirelessly to keep the midfield from being overrun in the first game against France. Despite a few errors on the ball, she has had an excellent performance in Costa Rica.

Midfielders

Philomina Yina

30 December 2004 (aged 17)

Club: Nasarawa Amazons

She is one of Costa Rica's four Nasarawa Amazons players. Among her many accomplishments, she was a member of the Confluence Queens team that made it to the Super Four two years ago and nearly won the title, which was eventually won by Rivers United.

Deborah Abiodun

2 November 2003 (aged 18)

Club: Rivers Angels

Abiodun is one of the Falconets' two natural attacking midfielders at the moment. Despite being relegated to the bench for the game against Korea Republic after starting the group opener against France, she remains a competent player with strong tackling abilities. Abiodun, like her teammates, has vowed to give their all in order to win the trophy for Nigeria and Africa.'

Esther Onyenezide

30 June 2003 (aged 19)

Club: Robo Queens

After performing admirably in the group opener against France, Onyenezide ensured the Falconets advanced to the quarter-finals with a stunning strike against Korea. The thunderous shot was one of the best seen in Costa Rica so far, and it also earned the FC Robo midfielder the Woman-of-the-Match Award.

Bashirat Amoo

6 June 2002 (aged 20)

Amazons of Nasarawa When it comes to having the necessary experience, Amoo has an advantage over her colleagues because this is her second appearance in the FIFA U-20 World Cup. She was a member of the 2018 squad in France, which was led by coach Chris Danjuma, who is also in charge of matters in Costa Rica.

Motunrayo Ezekiel

30 May 2003 (aged 19)

Club: Naija Ratels

Ezekiel has been one of Naija Ratels' bright spots; the 19-year-old is a versatile midfielder who can also play up front, where she has scored a number of goals for club and country.

Chinyere Kalu

23 October 2005 (aged 16)

Club: Nasarawa Amazons

Kalu, another member of the Women's U17 team, the Flamingos, is a skilled midfielder.

Forwards

Flourish Sabastine

20 October 2004 (aged 17)

Club: Free agent

Despite being unattached, the 17-year-talent old's should not be underestimated. Sabastine has the distinction of scoring Nigeria's first goal in Costa Rica when she grabbed the game-winning goal with a smart finish following a great run. More goals should be in this incredible youngster's boots.

Chiamaka Okwuchukwu

7 August 2005 (aged 17)

Club: Rivers Angels

Blessing Okpe

1 October 2003 (aged 18)

Club: Rivers Angels

While Okpe is primarily an attacking midfielder for her club, her goal-scoring ability justifies her inclusion as one of Falconets' forwards. With only a cameo appearance in the game against France, the 18-year-old has yet to fully express herself.

Mercy Idoko

29 December 2002 (aged 19)

Club: Nasarawa Amazons

Idoko, who has been described as tireless, has already showed her abilities by assisting in the opening victory over France. While she is a handful in the future, she is also beneficial as a stress reliever.

Chioma Olise

16 March 2005 (aged 17)

Club: Edo Queens

Olise has a lot of potential after a good run in the qualifiers and also helping her club Edo Queens to the Super Six, so she should be useful for the Falconets in Costa Rica. Though she has yet to score, the forward remains a threat to opposing defenders. Olise, who came off the bench against France, started against Korea.

Joy Jerry

25 November 2002 (aged 19)

Club: Bayelsa Queens

Though she has yet to score a goal in Costa Rica, the quick-footed forward should contribute to the Falconets now that they have advanced to the quarter-final stage.

Jerry of Bayelsa Queens is the youngest captain in Nigeria Women Premier League history, having turned 16 years and 63 days old in January 2019.

Coach

Christopher Danjuma

Danjuma hopes to make amends in Costa Rica this term. His girls were eliminated in the quarter-finals of the previous edition in France after losing 2-1 to Spain.

This season, the Falconets' coach wants to not only improve his personal record, but also win what will be a historic title for Nigeria and Africa.

Despite having pockets of success here and there, Danjuma's gold medal win at the African Games football in 2019 is one of the highlights of his national career.