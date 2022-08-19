Kenya: Tea Prices Increase Slightly Amid Increased Demand

Nairobi — Tea prices at the weekly Mombasa auction increased slightly as volumes traded grew amid increased demand.

At the auction, a kilo averaged USD2.22(Sh265.84) up from USD2.21(Sh264.65) in the previous auction.

The East African Tea Trade Association(EATTA) noted there was a fairly general demand for the 186,468 packages (12,263,261.00 kilos) available for sale.

Traders sold 135,350 packages (8,961,168 Kilos) were sold with 27.41 per cent of packages remaining unsold.

The total volume traded was 742,905 kilos more than the previous one signaling increased demand for the product.

Pakistan Packers, Yemen, other Middle Eastern countries and Afghanistan maintained useful support while Bazaar and Egyptian Packers showed reduced enquiry, EATTA noted.

"UK, Sudan, Kazakhstan and other CIS states were active but selective with Russia and Iran showing some activity. Local Packers were less active. Somalia maintained interest at the lower end of the market," it said.