Kenya: Tea Prices Increase Slightly Amid Increased Demand

19 August 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Susan Nyawira

Nairobi — Tea prices at the weekly Mombasa auction increased slightly as volumes traded grew amid increased demand.

At the auction, a kilo averaged USD2.22(Sh265.84) up from USD2.21(Sh264.65) in the previous auction.

The East African Tea Trade Association(EATTA) noted there was a fairly general demand for the 186,468 packages (12,263,261.00 kilos) available for sale.

Traders sold 135,350 packages (8,961,168 Kilos) were sold with 27.41 per cent of packages remaining unsold.

The total volume traded was 742,905 kilos more than the previous one signaling increased demand for the product.

Pakistan Packers, Yemen, other Middle Eastern countries and Afghanistan maintained useful support while Bazaar and Egyptian Packers showed reduced enquiry, EATTA noted.

"UK, Sudan, Kazakhstan and other CIS states were active but selective with Russia and Iran showing some activity. Local Packers were less active. Somalia maintained interest at the lower end of the market," it said.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X