Kenya: Man Charged With Stealing IEBC Laptop Worth Over Sh200,000

19 August 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By John Osoro

Nairobi — A man was charged Friday for stealing a laptop from the Independent Electoral and Electoral Commission (IEBC).

The accused identified in court documents as Musa Ogendo Sirangi is accused of stealing the Hp probook 430 GB worth Sh226,240. He is an employee of DMS Limited.

The offense was committed on Wednesday, a week after the General Election.

However, the accused person who appeared before the Senior Principal Magistrate Robinson Ondieki could not plead to the criminal charge, after saying that he had been assaulted by police during arrest.

The trial magistrate directed that he be taken to hospital and be produced to the court on Monday to take plea.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X