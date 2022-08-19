Kenya: Thank You Kenyans - Simbas Coach Odera Appreciates for Financial Support

Nairobi — The national 15s head coach Paul Odera has appreciated Kenyan rugby enthusiasts for their generous support that saw the crowd funding raise Ksh 893,535 for the team's 2023 World Cup Qualifier in France.

The funds contributed through the M-Changa platform came in handy for the team as Odera posted on his official Twitter handle how the money was spent.

Ksh 460,000 was spent to pay players' match allowances for two games while Ksh433,535 was used to pay players' win bonuses for two matches.

"Thank you for your generous contributions this is how your money was spent," Odera shared with the public on his official Twitter handle how the money was spent.

Paul Odera - Head Coach pic.twitter.com/tD7CrkmqEe-- Paul Odera (@Paulodera75) August 17, 2022

Before the Simbas departed for France in July, Odera had appealed to Kenyans to financially support the team with Ksh 10 million to facilitate the players and technical bench.

Coach Odera revealed to Capital Sport that when they were going to play for qualifiers in France they did not have enough funds nor did the government have money.

Therefore, they decided to seek help from Kenyans after trying other means.

"First, we didn't have money when we were going to the play the qualifiers in France, so we were trying to raise money through sponsors, we were also trying to raise money through the government and now we decided why don't we raise money through wanainchi," Odera said.

Initially they had to come up with a budget but realized that they did not have enough money, so looking into various sources of funds they opted for crowd funding as their third option.

The team also received Ksh 10 million from Teita Sisal Estates through The Hildana Lodge.

The team's current focus is on the Repechage in November which will be taking place in Dubai and hopefully they will be able to get funds also.

Kenya lost 36-0 to Namibia in the Africa Rugby World Cup Qualification hosted in France.

All in all, they are optimistic of qualifying for their maiden Rugby World Cup.