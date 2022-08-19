Malawi: Court Gives Bail to Mzuzu City Mayor Facing Defilement Charges

Mzuzu City Mayor Gift Desire Mkandawire has been given court bail following his arrest on August 14, 2022 on defilement charges.

Senior Resident Magistrate Felix Kamtsalira granted bail to Nyirenda.

Nyirenda was arrested on suspicion that he defiled his niece below the age of 16.

Magistrate Kamtsalira said despite the gravity of the offence which can attract life imprisonment sentence, the accused is not a flight risk as he is someone who is well known in society and has a position.

Meanwhile the accused has been ordered to surrender all travel documents to Mzuzu regional police office, not to move out of Mzuzu without notifying police, 500 000 Kwacha cash bail bond and to also provide two sureties each bonded at 1,000,000 Kwacha non cash among others.