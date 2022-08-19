Malawi: Court Gives Bail to Mzuzu City Mayor Facing Defilement Charges

19 August 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Mzuzu City Mayor Gift Desire Mkandawire has been given court bail following his arrest on August 14, 2022 on defilement charges.

Senior Resident Magistrate Felix Kamtsalira granted bail to Nyirenda.

Nyirenda was arrested on suspicion that he defiled his niece below the age of 16.

Magistrate Kamtsalira said despite the gravity of the offence which can attract life imprisonment sentence, the accused is not a flight risk as he is someone who is well known in society and has a position.

Meanwhile the accused has been ordered to surrender all travel documents to Mzuzu regional police office, not to move out of Mzuzu without notifying police, 500 000 Kwacha cash bail bond and to also provide two sureties each bonded at 1,000,000 Kwacha non cash among others.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X