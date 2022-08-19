Namibia Launches AfCFTA Awareness Campaign

19 August 2022
New Era (Windhoek)

In efforts to prepare Namibia to fully seize opportunities under the much anticipated African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), the trade ministry through the Namibia Trade Forum and in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme Namibia yesterday launched an awareness campaign.

The stakeholders are undertaking a series of awareness campaigns across the country, to ensure Namibia is on par with other African countries and is ready to fully benefit from the AfCFTA trade opportunities, which can greatly impact Namibian businesses.

At the launch, deputy trade minister Verna Sinimbo said the AfCFTA is expected to increase intra-African trade as well as enhance regional and continental value chains, through the establishment of viable and competitive industries on the continent.

"This could culminate in innovation, employment opportunities and wealth creation to the citizenry of the African people, especially women and youth," said Sinimbo.

She added that Namibia, within the framework of Southern African Customs Union (SACU), is currently finalising its tariff offer to the AfCFTA. Thereafter, Namibia is expected to soon launch a national AfCFTA implementation strategy and action plan.

The deputy minister continued that it is imperative for Namibian business communities to prepare and take full advantage of the benefits offered under the agreement. This entails increasing production capacities, diversification and adding value to local raw materials as well as to ensure that Namibian produce find its place of exports on the African continent.

"It is also important to note that the Pan African Payment and Settlement System has been developed to ensure that trade under the AfCFTA will be done through African currencies. This means that, Namibian exporters, including informal traders, will now be able to settle their imports using the local currency and receive payments in the local currency when exporting goods and services within the continent. This will make trade easier and reduces trading costs to the minimal," Sinimbo explained.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X