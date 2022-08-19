Somalia, UN Discuss Security, Humanitarian and State-Building

19 August 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Abshir Omar Jama, received in Mogadishu the Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Somalia and Officer-In-Charge Of UNSOM, Ms. Anita Kiki Gbeho, and discussed with her the UN development programs, state-building, and humanitarian efforts.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on a number of issues, including facilitating the flow of humanitarian supplies to the suffering population, as well as the current political and security developments.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation stated the Somali Federal Government's keenness to deliver aid to the needy in drought-affected areas, calling for intensifying international humanitarian assistance and development programs in support of government priority goals.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X