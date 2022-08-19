Somalia: WFP Chief Visits Somalia Amid Severe Drought

19 August 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The Prime Minister of Somalia, Hamza Abdi Barre on Thursday received the Director General of the WFP, David Beasley at his office in Mogadishu.

David Beasley made a visit to Somalia for the first time since the beginning of the drought, which impacted more than 7 million people across the country.

The purpose of his visit is to strengthen the aid operations by the WFP in the country and scale up humanitarian efforts to respond to the drought effects on the Somali people.

Barre said the WFP's top official visit has come at an important time when the Government has appealed for emergency assistance to the Somali people in distress.

David Beasley said WFP is ready to work with the new government and speed up the efforts to deal with the drought and help the suffering people who became IDPs.

