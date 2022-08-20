Zimbabwe: Panicky MP Wadyajena Busted in Attempt to Smuggle Out Posh Cars

Two posh vehicles belonging to embattled Gokwe-Nembudziya parliamentarian, Justice Mayor Wadyajena, have reportedly been intercepted at Beitbridge Border Post enroute to South Africa.

He is believed to have attempted to smuggle the cars suspected to have been bought from proceeds of crimes for which he was this week arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).

Wadyajena, who lives in the affluent Borrowdale Brooke suburb in Harare, also allegedly bought five haulage trucks using ill-gotten money.

State media reported border authorities intercepted the top-of-the-range vehicles Friday on suspicion the legislator was shipping them to the neighbouring country.

Wadyajena (41) and four Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (Cottco) officials were this week dragged before Harare magistrate, Stenford Mambanje, answering to charges of fraud and money laundering worth over US$5 million.

Other accused persons are; Pius Manamike (54), Maxmore Njanji (47), Fortunate Maloi (34) and Chiedza Danha (39).

There were yesterday granted ZW$100 000 bail each.