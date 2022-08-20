Uganda: Security Arrest Criminal Gang Leader in Kitgum Municipality

19 August 2022
The Independent (Kampala)

Kitgum, Uganda — Security personnel in Kitgum district have arrested the 7th ring leader of criminal gangs who have been terrorizing the district in the past three weeks.

The suspect identified only as Canacana, was arrested last evening from Opete village, Labongo Amida sub county, with two of his escorts.

Kitgum Resident District Commissioner William Komakech said that the suspect who is about 25 years, leads a group of criminals who operate around the municipality, beating up people and robbing them off their valuables. He said the suspect operates with a gun, which is yet to be recovered.

Komakech said Canacana is the 7th core criminal to be arrested since August 3, when the security in Kitgum Municipality launched an operation code-named "Keep Kitgum Safe." But overall, at least 90 suspects have been netted, and 40 of them have already been taken to court and remanded to prison.

Kitgum District Police Commander Mansur Suwed, said the criminals are those who evaded arrest from Gulu and Lira, when they were conducting a similar operation. Suwed said the operation will continue till the area is peaceful.

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X