Zimbabwe: Beitbridge Border Authorities Intercept Wadyajena's Vehicles

19 August 2022
The Herald (Harare)

Border authorities have intercepted two state-of-the-art vehicles belonging to troubled lawmaker Justice Mayor Wadyajena on suspicion they were being shipped to South Africa.

The under fire Gokwe-Nembudziya constituency lawmaker was granted bail yesterday in another case of fraud and money laundering involving more than US$5million.

Wadyajena is jointly charged with suspended Cottco Chief Executive Officer Pious Manamike, suspended Cottco marketing manager Maxmore Njanji and Fortunate Molai also of Cottco, are jointly charged with Pierpont Moncroix Zimbabwe (Pvt) Limited and Mayor Logistics (Pvt) Limited.

Wadyajena and the Cottco bosses are alleged to have converted money which was meant for the importation of bale ties and bought 25 trucks through Mayor Logistics, where Wadyajena is believed to be a director, and allegedly diverted a second order for ties to energy companies.

