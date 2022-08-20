Kenya: Wetangula Asks Raila to Shake Hands With Ruto for Peace's Sake

Nairobi — Ford Kenya Party Leader Moses Wetangula has challenged Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga to shake hands with President-Elect William "not to share government but to bring peace in the country."

Wetangula asked Odinga to concede defeat and put the country first, notwithstanding his fifth failed attempt to clinch the presidency.

"We want to advise our brother that this is not the first time you have not won an election; this is, in fact, the fifth. So, therefore, accept that things happened the way they did and shake hands with us so that we can take our country to the next level," Wetangula said.

Odinga lost to Ruto on August 9, 2022, General Election and has since vowed to challenge the presidential results at the Supreme Court.

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati declared Ruto had won almost 7.18 million votes (50.49 percent) against 6.94 million (48.85 percent) for his rival Odinga.

The Bungoma Senator noted that it would serve Odinga well to exit the political stage and accept to be a Statesman.

"We will accord him the respect he deserves as a man who has walked the length and breadth of the country playing politics. In life, it can be so near and yet so far. Unfortunately for you, my brother, it has been so near and yet so far," he said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is yet to congratulate Ruto publicly, has committed to a smooth transition of power.

At a Thursday meeting with Kenyan religious leaders, Kenyatta "assured them that the transition will be smooth," his office said.

He delivered a similar message to visiting US congressional leaders.

"Kenya will remain steadfast in entrenching the principles of good governance to ensure the country upholds its position of a shining example of democracy in the continent by maintaining peace during this transition period," his office said on Twitter.