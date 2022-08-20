Namibia: Those Saying SWAPO Is Dead Should Go to Hell - Geingob

SWAPO president and head of state Hage Geingob says those who think the ruling party is dead should go to hell.

He yesterday also questioned which other party could gather so many people as Swapo did at Ongwediva on Wednesday, where its regional conference took place.

Geingob opened the Swapo Party Youth League's seventh congress yesterday.

The president urged the party's youth to hold their heads high and be proud Swapo members. He said many young people are ashamed to be Swapo members.

"Shame on you. You are ashamed to free the country. Shame on you. Swapo is dying. The Swapo I see here? Which other party can just gather people like this overnight?

"Just to sit here. Swapo dying where? When I look at you, when I came in, how did you behave? That is Swapo dying? You are dying? Tell them to go to hell," Geingob said.

He said the youth should serve with energy and purposeful zeal without being ashamed of the "glorious history" and future of the party.

He said young people should always be the first to rally and defend Swapo against those who continually seek to destroy leaders, image, reputation and history.

"Be proud of Swapo. Who are you going to be proud of if not Swapo?" Geingob asked.

He said those who are leaving the party, saying it is dead, would not be missed.

"Those who are saying Swapo is dead. Members of Swapo, we are not going to miss you."

The president said counter-revolutionaries, racists, tribalists and sexists would not be missed either.

"It's time for genuine and committed youth cadres to prove themselves that those who are going to emerge will lead in the second phase of the struggle for economic emancipation," he said.

Geingob said young people should not think being young means they cannot lead.

"Swapo and the people of Namibia want the best youths who are patriotic and committed to become catalysts for economic growth," he said.

Geingob said drunkards, rapists and ill-disciplined young people cannot lead.

"You cannot be a drunkard and dagga smoker and want to be a leader tomorrow. You are wasting time. No, you will not lead, you will fail.

"You don't respect other people, your parents, and you think you will be a leader tomorrow. Don't fool yourself. Beating up women, raping women, will become a leader?

"No. Leadership is not cheap. Good behaviour is needed," he said.

He said if young people are not united, they would not be able to lead the nation.

"It's criminal to think as an individual. Therefore, think as one, hold hands and rule together in one direction. It's only a united Swapo that can defend Swapo against reactionaries and counter-revolutionaries who are making noise today," he said.

The president also lashed out at opposition parties, saying they should not fool the nation by making people believe they can run the country when they are unable to manage a municipality.

He said some opposition parties fire each other a few weeks after being elected into office.

"None of them can run. They are fighting, by the way. I was telling my colleagues: Let them go and see how it is. In six months, they are finished. "You cannot run a municipality. You want to run this country? Mhmm! Don't fool us," Geingob said.