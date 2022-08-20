Somalia: Explosions, Gunfire Reported At Hotel in Somali Capital

19 August 2022
Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Assailants on Friday evening attacked a hotel in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, setting off explosions and firing shots. Islamist militant group al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the blasts.

Witnesses told VOA's Somali Service that they heard two or three blasts near Hotel Hayat at the KM4 junction, a busy traffic intersection.

Initial reports said the assailants attacked the hotel with suicide car bombs before gunmen went inside.

One witness said a gunbattle was going on inside the hotel, with security forces trying to fend off the attackers.

It was not immediately clear if there were any casualties.

A statement on the al-Shabab website said, "Our fighters seized the hotel and are fighting now inside. We are targeting government officials who are in the hotel."

The group often targets hotels and cafes in Mogadishu that are patronized by political and security officials.

Read the original article on VOA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X