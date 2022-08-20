Somalia: Explosions, Gunfire Reported At Hotel in Somali Capital

Assailants on Friday evening attacked a hotel in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, setting off explosions and firing shots. Islamist militant group al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the blasts.

Witnesses told VOA's Somali Service that they heard two or three blasts near Hotel Hayat at the KM4 junction, a busy traffic intersection.

Initial reports said the assailants attacked the hotel with suicide car bombs before gunmen went inside.

One witness said a gunbattle was going on inside the hotel, with security forces trying to fend off the attackers.

It was not immediately clear if there were any casualties.

A statement on the al-Shabab website said, "Our fighters seized the hotel and are fighting now inside. We are targeting government officials who are in the hotel."

The group often targets hotels and cafes in Mogadishu that are patronized by political and security officials.