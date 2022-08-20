South Africa: Zondo Says SA Must Ensure Review Applications Don't Stall Implementation of Commission's Findings

20 August 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ferial Haffajee

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, who chaired the State Capture Commission as deputy Chief Justice, says the rights of individuals bringing review applications have to be balanced against the rights of South Africans to have the commission's findings implemented, but at the same time nobody has a right to ensure that this work of the commission is ultimately rendered ineffective.

South Africans should ensure that the State Capture Commission findings are not stalled for years by review applications of those offended by them, says Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, who chaired the commission.

"Those against whom findings have been made will definitely use litigation to stall, and to make sure that the recommendations end up never being implemented," said Zondo in an interview.

The Gupta network mastermind Salim Essa and Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe have launched, and will launch, review applications, and more are expected. The six-part report makes numerous findings against those implicated in State Capture and, as the nearly 6,000-page report is digested, more reviews are expected.

"So, of course, those who have a right to lodge review applications will do so, [but] the people of [SA] will just need to be vigilant. Those who embrace the...

