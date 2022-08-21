Sudan: Ben Zayed Orders Providing Urgent Support for Flood-Affected People in Sudan

20 August 2022
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — In communication with the President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, has given a directive for extending urgent assistance at the value of 25 million dirham to the people affected and displaced by the floods in Sudan as well as enhancing the living conditions for the affected people and the families of the victims.

This assistance assures firmness of the fraternal ties between the peoples of Sudan and the United Arab Emirates.

