Zimbabwe: 'Prophet Gifted Me Gun As Lucky Charm', Busted Woman Tells Shocked Airport Authorities

21 August 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
By James Muonwa

THERE was drama at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport after a South African bound Zimbabwean woman was intercepted trying to smuggle a firearm into the neighbouring county.

The suspect, identifIed as Precious Maunganidze aged 39 was arrested by alert airport authorities as she went through departure formalities.

Upon being quizzed over her contraband, Maunganidze reportedly told airport security a South African-based self-styled prophet had "gifted" her the pistol as a lucky charm.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

"On August 19, 2022, police in Harare arrested Precious Maunganidze (39) at RGMI Airport for trying to smuggle ammunition to South Africa," said Nyathi.

"The ammunition was stashed inside a plastic bottle with oil, razor blade and a magnet. The suspect claimed that she was given the ammunition by a prophet based in South Africa as a lucky charm."

Investigations are in progress.

Meanwhile, members of the police deployed on the operation "No to cross border crimes," in Beitbridge on August 19 arrested a foreign national, Mathabi Tshililo (32) at Limpopo Old Bridge, Beitbridge Border Post for

smuggling a firearm and dangerous weapons into the country.

The suspect was found in possession of a Pietro Beretta pistol, 50 x 9mm live rounds, two spears, an axe, a knobkerrie, a button stick, a pair of handcuffs, a pepper spray and an electric shocker.

