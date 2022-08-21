South Africa: Cato Manor Abahlali Leader Gunned Down

21 August 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Benita Enoch

Members of housing movement Abahlali believe Lindokuhle Mnguni was murdered because of his political activism.

The leader of the eKhenana settlement in Cato Manor in Durban, Lindokuhle Mnguni, has been killed.

According to the police, Mnguni, 28, was shot dead in his home during the early hours of Saturday. His partner was also critically injured in the attack. (Unfortunately, we don't know his partner's name at the time of publication.)

Police spokesperson Thenjiswa Ngcobo said two unknown men opened fire on the couple and authorities were investigating a case of murder and attempted murder.

Besides being elected as leader of eKhenana, Mnguni was chairperson of the local Abahlali baseMjondolo branch. Abahlali is an organisation that works to protect the rights of shack-dwellers.

His death was viewed as political by leaders of the group.

S'bu Zikode, president of Abahlali, told GroundUp that Mnguni had been followed for a number of weeks prior to his murder.

"It's a direct political hit. Lindokuhle was in hiding. We knew he was threatened. We knew that he was being arrested and kept in prison on bogus charges." (GroundUp will attempt to investigate these claims.)

Zikode added that Mnguni's death was part of a "trend" and...

