Kenya: Raila Hopeful Supreme Court Will Restore 'Will of the People' in Lost Victory

Nairobi — Azimio la Umoja Presidential candidate Raila Odinga who lost the August 9 presidential election to Deputy President William Ruto is still hopeful.

And very much so that he said he strongly believes the Supreme Court will nullify the victory handed to Ruto who was declared winner with 7.1 million against his 6.9 million.

"The victory of the people will not be stolen," Odinga said.

Odinga plans to file a petition at the Supreme Court on Monday with sources indicating there will be two or three other petitions from other individuals or organizations.

"The victory of the people will be known because we know it and it will be known starting tomorrow (Monday)," he said, accompanied by his running mate Martha Karua and Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

Developing story... .