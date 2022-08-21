Kenya: Raila Hopeful Supreme Court Will Restore 'Will of the People' in Lost Victory

21 August 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — Azimio la Umoja Presidential candidate Raila Odinga who lost the August 9 presidential election to Deputy President William Ruto is still hopeful.

And very much so that he said he strongly believes the Supreme Court will nullify the victory handed to Ruto who was declared winner with 7.1 million against his 6.9 million.

"The victory of the people will not be stolen," Odinga said.

Odinga plans to file a petition at the Supreme Court on Monday with sources indicating there will be two or three other petitions from other individuals or organizations.

"The victory of the people will be known because we know it and it will be known starting tomorrow (Monday)," he said, accompanied by his running mate Martha Karua and Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

Developing story... .

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X