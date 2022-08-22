South Africa: Third Abahlali Basemjondolo Leader - Lindokuhle Mnguni - Murdered in Cold Blood

analysis

Lindokuhle Mnguni was a brilliant young man with a great future in leadership. He was a fearless leader who stood for his community, was always humble yet strong. He always dedicated his time to the people, according to Abahlali baseMjondolo.

The 28-year-old chairperson of Abahlali baseMjondolo, Cato Manor branch, Lindokuhle Mnguni, was gunned down at his home in Cato Manor on Saturday, 20 August 2022. Mnguni is the third Abahlali leader to be killed in the space of six months, after deputy president of Abahlali in eKhenana Ayanda Ngila was shot and killed on 11 March 2022 and Nokuthula Mabaso was shot dead inside her house on 5 May 2022.

Mnguni is also the 24th leader to be killed since the shack dwellers' movement was established.

Mnguni was a witness to the murder of Ayanda Ngila and his death comes amid the spotlighting of the continued targeting of human rights defenders, not just in South Africa but across the world, prompting a report raising the alarm on this by UN special rapporteur Mary Lawlor at the UN's Human Rights Council.

"In the early hours of this morning, Lindokuhle Mnguni, the chairperson of the eKhenana Commune and the Youth League, was...