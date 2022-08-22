South Africa: Misuzulu Kazwelithini Enters the Kraal to Secure the Zulu King Throne

analysis

There are signs that the eleventh-hour court bids to block Misuzulu kaZwelithini being crowned as the new monarch of the amaZulu were the last kicks of a dying horse.

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's claim to the Zulu throne was contested up to the moment he entered the kraal at 11.48am on Saturday, 20 August 2022, at Khangelamankengane Royal Palace in Nongoma, KwaZulu-Natal.

Entering the kraal is one of the final ceremonies in the crowning of the new king. The last one will be when President Cyril Ramaphosa, who has already recognised Misuzulu as the rightful heir, officially hands over the crown certificate of recognition at the ceremony expected to be held at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium on a yet-to-be-decided date.

The crowning was attended by thousands of amabutho (warriors), izintombi (maidens) and ordinary folk, as well as by diplomats, royalty, government officials and other dignitaries from around the world.

Celebrities as well as social and political leaders were there too, including Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele, suspended ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule, ministers Senzo Mchunu and Lindiwe Zulu, former health minister Zweli Mkhize, Advocate Dali Mpofu, Dudu Myeni and Nompumelelo Ntuli (Jacob Zuma's estranged wife).

Siboniso Duma, the newly elected ANC...