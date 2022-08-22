Kenya/South Africa: City Stars Midfielder Sven Yidah Joins South African Top Side

Nairobi — Nairobi City Stars' defensive midfielder Sven Yidah has joined South African top tier side Marumo Gallants after running down the contract with Simba wa Nairobi.

Gallants, which has also been a home to former Kariobangi Sharks winger Ovellah Ochieng as well as former Harambee Stars head coach Sebastian Migne announced the signing of the midfielder on Friday.

Yidah has been in South Africa for the past few weeks training with the side as he waited for paperwork, including work permit issues to be sorted, with the South African PSL already well into flight.

The midfielder has been a mainstay at City Stars, making up a midfield steel that included Peter 'Pinchez' Opiyo and skipper Anthony 'Muki' Kimani.

He has also previously played for Kariobangi Sharks and is taking his first sojourn outside the country. At some point, Yidah had been touted for a move to Tanzanian giants Yanga SC after shining during the 2019 SportPesa Super Cup.

Meanwhile, City Stars will have to do a lot of rebuilding with several players leaving. Apart from Yidah, 20-year old midfielder Timothy 'Babu' Ouma is set to leave the club for a protracted move to Sweden.

The club has also announced the departure of 10 players whose contracts have ended while two have been released on mutual consent.

Defender Lennox Ogutu who signed at the start of last season from Mathare United has left midway through his two-year contract while right back Kevin 'Chumsy' Okumu has left just a season after returning from Wazito FC.

Salim Abdallah, John Kamau, Nicholas Kipkurui, Wycliffe Otieno, Davis Agesa, Erick Ombija, Charles Otieno Mike Madoya and Augustine Kuta have all left at the end of their contracts.

"We take the earliest opportunity to thank the players that have run down their contracts for their tireless contribution to the club. They will always be part of our history and we wish them the very best in their future endeavors." said club CEO Patrick Korir, speaking to the official website.

City Stars, under the tutelage of Nicholas Muyoti finished last season at fifth spot and are looking to build a team good enough to help them challenge for the Premier League title in the coming season.