Africa: Call for Applications to Join the Alliance for Transformative Action On Climate and Health

press release

The Alliance for Transformative Action on Climate and Health (ATACH; "the Alliance") works to realize the ambition set at COP26 to build climate resilient and sustainable health systems, using the collective power of WHO Member States ("Member States") and other stakeholders to drive this agenda forward at pace and scale; and promote the integration of climate change and health nexus into respective national, regional and global plans.

Participation

ATACH welcomes the participation and support from key stakeholders including government entities, intergovernmental entities and non-State actors to assist WHO in supporting Member States through knowledge sharing, technical support, capacity development and resource mobilization. ATACH is open to the following participant categories:

Government Institutions Government Institutions with a mandate for Climate Change and HealthIntergovernmental organizations

Government Institutions with a mandate for Climate Change and HealthIntergovernmental organizations Non-State actorsNongovernmental organizations (including civil society groups): entities that operate independently of governments and free of private, commercial or profit-making nature.private sector entities that do not intend to make a profit for themselves but represent the interests of their members.Philanthropic foundations: non-profit entities whose assets are provided by donors and whose income is spent on socially useful purposes and are independent from any private sector entity in their governance and decision-making.Academic institutions: entities engaged in the pursuit and dissemination of knowledge through research, education and training. This includes think tanks, as long as they primarily perform research.

Note: For a complete description of non-State Actors, please refer to the Framework of Engagement with Non-State Actors (FENSA).

How to apply

All requests for participation are to be sent to the Secretariat by way of an official written communication to [email protected]. Kindly use the email subject, "ATACH Application - Government/Organization Name".

As part of your written communication, kindly provide a main focal point for your entity, including their job title, and email address. In addition, based on the focus of discussions at COP26, four thematic working groups were set up. Let us know the working groups your entity would like to join and provide a focal point for each. The main focal point to the ATACH may also act as the focal point for one or more of the working groups. The working groups are: 1) Financing the Health Commitments on Climate Resilient and Sustainable Low Carbon Health Systems, 2) Climate Resilient Health Systems, 3) Low Carbon Sustainable Health Systems, and 4) Supply chains.

1. For Government Institutions

Government institutions with a mandate for Climate Change and Health interested in joining the ATACH are invited to apply by sending a letter signed by the respective Minister of Health. The letter should contain information on progress made or commitment towards climate change and health at national level. The Secretariat shall assess such requests and inform applicants accordingly.

2. For non-State Actors

Approval is contingent on compliance with the criteria for consideration of non-State Actors available in the ATACH Terms of Reference (available to download below) and is subject to the outcomes of due diligence and risk assessment in accordance with Framework of Engagement with Non-State actors (FENSA). The entity is required to complete the application on the dedicated webpage and provide copies of the following documents: name, objectives and mission of the entity, copy of the legal status (such as bylaws, constitution), governance structure, names and affiliations of the members of main decision-making bodies (such as Board, Executive Board), the assets, annual income and funding sources (list of donors and sponsors), main relevant affiliations and website address. The entity will also sign the tobacco-arms disclosure statement (Kindly contact the Climate Change and Health team at [email protected] to request this document).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Health International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Attachments:

The ATACH Terms of Reference are available for download below:

Note: This news webpage will temporarily hold the ATACH's main information, including instructions on how to apply for State and non-State actors and will be completed with additional information shortly.