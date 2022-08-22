Malawi: Nkhata Bay Cholera Death Toll Hits 9

People who have died of cholera in Nkhata Bay area now now nine, up from eight last week as the number of cases hit 320 within two weeks.

Twenty new cholera cases were recorded last week, according to authorities.

Nkhata-Bay Health and Social Services Director Dr. Mwatikonda Mbendera cites unreliable clean water supply at Tukombo Health Center, the main facility for cases' treatment and shortage of chlorine for community distribution.

Dr. Mbendera also said as of Saturday (20th August 2022) they were eight new admissions who needed rehydration due to watery diarrhoea and excessive vomiting.

He has since advised people around Tukombo area to practice hand washing after using pit latrines, when breastfeeding babies and when preparing food, among others, as the disease is spreading quickly.

Meanwhile, Water, Environment and Sanitation Network has asked the ministry of health to implement recommendations made after the May 2009 to April 2010 Cholera outbreak in districts around Lake Chirwa in Eastern Zomba after serious gaps and deficiencies were observed.

Network Coordinator Willies Mwandila recalls that stakeholders proposed measures for improved preparedness of such pandemics and increased access to clean water, to cite a few.

Last Monday, Secretary for Health Dr. Charles Mwansambo attributed the Tukombo Cholera outbreak to poor water sanitation and disclosed they were employing several interventions to contain the situation including resources mobilization and intensified community sensitization.

