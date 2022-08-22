Malawi: Chakwera, Government Officials Attend Assemblies of God Leadership Conference

Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Colleen Zamba, has described the Assemblies of God Leadership Conference the church organised on Friday last week in Lilongwe as a forum that will help keep the systems of government alive.

President Lazarus Chakwera and Madame Monica Chakwera attended the conference which was held at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC).

Also present during the meeting were court judges, politicians, Members of Parliament, Ministers, Chief Executive Officers and Principal Secretaries among others.

"In any place you need to learn and keep a system alive; there is need for continuous training. You train people at different ranks. As you have seen, we have all the branches of government present, the Executive, the Judiciary and the Legislature. We had also officers from Malawi Defence Force and Malawi Police Service" Zamba said.

"It was a leadership talk whereby some issues in leadership were discussed and the Man of God, who is also an inspiration talker, has emphasised that leaders are servants," she added.

She said the conference would help leaders in running the affairs of this country.

Speaking earlier at the conference, General Secretary for the Evangelical Association of Malawi, Reverend Francis Mkandawire said nations rise and fall because of the quality of leadership.

He said over the years since the coming in of multiparty democracy, Malawi has been sliding instead of going up and people out there are struggling.

"We need to give hope to our people, we need to stand together. This is the only country we have. It must not be business as usual. Things have to change, and we are the ones to effect that change as God trusted us with these leadership positions with a purpose," he said.

Mkandawire further expressed the need for visionary leadership in the country, saying leadership with integrity is a must. He said as a faith community, they want things to change for the better for Malawians.

During the leadership conference, Founder of Dunamis International Gospel Centre in Nigeria, Pastor Dr. Paul Enenche, spoke on "What leadership is all about."

According to the President of Malawi Assemblies of God, Bishop Dr Andrew Dude, the Annual General Assembly started on August 16 ending on August 19 with the theme: Transgenerational Impactors.