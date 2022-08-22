Somalia: Somali Forces End Siege At Mogadishu Hotel - Security Commander

21 August 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somali forces have ended a deadly siege by Al-Qaeda-linked militants at a hotel in the capital Mogadishu that lasted about 30 hours, a security commander told AFP around midnight Saturday.

"The security forces have ended the siege now and the gunmen are dead, we've had no incoming gunfire from the building in the past hour," the commander said.

He gave no further information about the total number of the casualties, saying the government would give a press briefing on Sunday morning. The building still needed to be cleared of any explosives that may have been planted, he added.

Somali officials earlier said that at least 13 civilians have been killed and dozens wounded since the militants unleashed a gun and bomb attack on the Hayat Hotel on Friday evening, but the Wall Street Journal reported more than 20 deaths citing two police officers.

(With input from AFP)

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X