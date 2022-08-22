Somalia: Health Minister Confirms Death Toll From Hotel Attack

21 August 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Health Minister Dr. Ali Haji said 21 deaths and 117 people were wounded, with at least 15 in critical condition as troops end the Hayat hotel attack by Al-Shabaab.

Somali police chief Gen Abdi Hassan Mohamed Hijar on Sunday said they ended a deadly attack and 106 people were rescued, among them children.

It took Somali forces more than 30 hours to contain the fighters who had stormed Mogadishu's Hayat Hotel on Friday evening in an assault that started with loud explosions.

"The siege ended around midnight," said Hijar while speaking to the reporters near the hotel located at KM4 junction in the capital city.

The attack on the hotel is the first major terror incident in Mogadishu since Somalia's new leader, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, took over in May.

