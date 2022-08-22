Somalia: Farmajo Joins the Federal Somali Parliament

The Lower House held a session today in Villa Hargeisa for the swearing-in of former President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo as a legislator.

The Parliament rejected a motion from MPs led by Abdirahman Abdishakur, the special envoy of President Hassan in charge of the drought to bar Farmajo from joining the house.

The speaker of the Assembly Aden Madobe announced that former President Farmajo is from today a member of the parliament, a right that was given to him by the constitution.

Farmajo served as head of state between 2017 and 2022. He run for the second term in May but his bid did not yield fruit after Hassan Sheikh was elected by the parliament.