Somalia: Farmajo Joins the Federal Somali Parliament

21 August 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The Lower House held a session today in Villa Hargeisa for the swearing-in of former President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo as a legislator.

The Parliament rejected a motion from MPs led by Abdirahman Abdishakur, the special envoy of President Hassan in charge of the drought to bar Farmajo from joining the house.

The speaker of the Assembly Aden Madobe announced that former President Farmajo is from today a member of the parliament, a right that was given to him by the constitution.

Farmajo served as head of state between 2017 and 2022. He run for the second term in May but his bid did not yield fruit after Hassan Sheikh was elected by the parliament.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X