Somalia: At Least 20 Hurt in Mogadishu Mortar Shelling

20 August 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

At least 20 people were wounded in Hamar Jajab district after five mortars landed in the School Polozio area, which is home to Somali police.

People from the same family are among the people who suffered a variety of wounds after a mortar hit their house during the night.

The wounded were evacuated by the Somali police forces to the nearby hospital for treatment, according to the witnesses.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the mortar shelling which came hours after Al-Shabaab gunmen stormed Hayat hotel in the K-4 area on Friday evening.

The hotel attack was reported still ongoing and the attackers are fighting inside against Somali troops. Dozens of people were rescued and several are yet unlocated.

