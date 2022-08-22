Somalia: Parliament Postpones Session After Hotel Attack

20 August 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia's parliamentary meeting in Mogadishu on Saturday was postponed after Al-Shabaab attacked Hayat hotel on Friday evening.

A memo sent to the MPs last night confirmed the delay of the session in which former president Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo was expected to be sworn in as a lawmaker.

The parliament meeting is likely to be held on Sunday as security forces try to end a deadly assault on Hayat hotel in the vicinity of Km4 junction.

Al-Shabaab has claimed responsibility for the attack which killed at least 15 people, including key figures dead. The police in the city did not comment on the incident.

The attack started in the evening with huge blasts that took place in minutes as gunmen storm the hotel located in the back of Sahafi hotel.

