Uganda: Stanbic Bank CEO Anne Juuko Introduces Husband

21 August 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Crispus Mugisha

Stanbic Bank Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Anne Juuko yesterday introduced her future husband Apollo Makubuya at their home in Zirobwe, Luweero District.

The introduction featured many high-profile Ugandans including the Deputy Speaker, city tycoons and several dignitaries from the Buganda Kingdom led by Prince Charles Wasajja.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa said the couple epitomises hard work and dedication to what they believe in.

"I wish them happiness and joy in their marriage," he said.

Anne Juuko and Makubuya, a former lawyer to the Kingdom of Buganda is a high-profile marriage that has been the talk of the town in recent days.

The two are said to be preparing for a wedding next weekend at Namirembe Cathedral

