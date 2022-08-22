Uganda: Kyabazinga, Speaker Among Commit to Fight Poverty in Busoga

21 August 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Muhamadi Matovu

The Speaker of Parliament Anita Among and the Kyabazinga of Busoga William Nadiope Gabula IV have committed to push the development agenda of the kingdom and support initiatives to eradicate poverty.

This commitment came shortly after the speaker hosted Kyabazinga at her residence in Budiope, Buyende district.

"We are humbled to host His Royal Highness the Kyabazinga of Busoga William Gabula Nadiope IV at our residence in Budiope East Constituency, Buyende District. We had a fruitful discussion about how we can work together to push the development agenda of the kingdom," she noted.

The speaker thanked the Kyabazinga for honouring them with his visit and pledged her unconditional support to the kingdom in pursuing its development objectives.

"We thank Isebantu for honouring us with his presence and for being at the Centre of efforts to transform communities and the lives of our people in Busoga, "she said.

Among thanked all the elected leaders who joined her for the significant engagement with Kyabazinga, adding that when they work together with cultural institutions, they can achieve amazing things.

Kyabazinga expressed gratitude towards the engagement, saying he is optimistic the meeting will bear good fruits. He also thanked the speaker for hosting him, adding the engagement was of importance.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X