Uganda: New Govt Chief Whip Obua Visits Sebei On First Tour of Duty

The newly appointed government Chief Whip, Denis Hamson Obua has journeyed Kapchorwa district in Sebei sub-region as he made his first tour of duty after assuming office.

Obua was the Chief Guest at the Christ Alive Glorious Ministries International church fundraising event in Kapchorwa municipality where celebrated world athletes including Joshua Cheptegei and others pray from.

In his speech, Obua asserted that he dedicated the first visit, in his new capacity to Sebei because of the immeasurable contributions the region has made to the country's sports, where he served as Minister of State.

"This is my first official programme, outside the office in Kampala after my appointment and delightful promotion to Government Chief Whip of the Republic of Uganda. I chose to come to Sebei because of the outstanding achievements this region has made to Uganda sports, where I formerly served as Minister of State," Obua told the congregation.

He noted that Sebei region that includes the districts of Bukwo, Kween and Kapchorwa, has immensely supported the NRM government that he serves and consequently deserved his first visit.

"With much appreciation, allow me state the fact that Sebei region has wholeheartedly supported the NRM party and government and therefore deserved this visit. Above all, I love God and I am grateful to the clerics and the entire parishioners of the Christ Alive Glorious Ministries for inviting me here to support God's work through this Church fundraising," said Obua.

He applauded Sebei region for unconditionally supporting President Museveni and the ruling NRM party.

The enthusiastic population joined by the area Members of Parliament, who welcomed Obua with the coveted fashioned customary leaves, applauded him for supporting the development of athletics and the athletes from the region.