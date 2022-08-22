South Africa: Still No Closure on Enyobeni Tavern Tragedy - South African News Briefs - August 22, 2022

Cape Town —

Enyobeni Tavern Tragedy - Parents Still In the Dark

Parents of the 21 young people aged between 13 and 17 who died in the early hours of the morning of June 26, 2022 are still none the wiser on what caused the deaths of their children. Initial laboratory toxicology tests have produced inconclusive results, the Eastern Cape provincial government and police ministry said at a briefing. Laboratory tests were conducted after initial investigations ruled out a stampede as a possible cause of death. Methanol poisoning was also investigated but not conclusively confirmed as the cause. Parents are demanding answers.

New King of the Zulu Nation Crowned

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has been installed as the new King of the Zulu nation this past weekend, where thousands gathered in Nongoma - northern KwaZulu-Natal for the coronation. Since the death of his father King Goodwill Zwelithini on March 12, 2021, and soon thereafter his mother Queen Regent Mantfombi Dlamini who died on April 29, 2021, and who named Misuzulu as the heir in her Will. The Zulu royal household has been divided by legal battles over who should succeed the late king. Misuzulu was officially introduced to his ancestors as King of the Zulu nation through the kraal-entering ceremony.

No Sweet Ending for Two Men Caught With Chocolate Haul

Police have arrested two men who were found in possession of a stolen cargo container full of chocolate bars. The container carrying R1,5 million worth of chocolate was stolen from the Cape Town harbour last week and was discovered as it was being offloaded in Kensington near Cape Town. Upon arrival at the scene, police arrested two male suspects aged 54 and 60 for possession of the stolen cargo, as well as home appliances thought to be stolen, Eye Witness News reports.